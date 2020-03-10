PESHAWAR - In view of the reported cases of Coronavirus diagnosed
in the country, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued certain precautionary measures for general information
and compliance. According to the instructions,
everyone should avoid handshakes and hugging for the moment,
bio-metric attendance
may be stopped and the attendance register
may be used.Side railings, door knobs must not be touched, officials may leave the doors open to avoid anyone touching the door knobs for opening
them, Similar action may be taken for joint use apparatus-
like computer keyboards,
fax machines, telephones where operators
can wear disposable gloves while using such apparatus. Officers must ensure that if a person