Share:

PESHAWAR - In a bid to promote the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign, the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Depart­ment has planted around 10,000 saplings in a single day at Jalozai housing scheme Nowshera.

Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali inaugurated the plantation drive along with Secretary Housing Daud Khan, Director General Provincial Housing Authority Imran Wazir and other officials. Minister for Housing Dr Amjad while emphasizing on im­portance of the initiative said that the plantation of 10,000 saplings in a single day was carried out to show our commitment towards the good cause of green Pakistan.

He said that during the campaign 25,000 saplings would be plant­ed at various housing schemes in the province. He stated that the ba­sic purpose of the plantation drive was to spread awareness among the masses related to clean and green Pakistan initiative.

“Trees are the symbol of life, there is a dire need to encourage afforestation in the province” said Dr Amjad, adding that “the whole world is facing negative impacts of climate change in the form of change in the pattern of rainfall, depleting water resources, heat strokes and floods”.

The provincial minister said that more and more trees should be plant­ed to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change in the province, and said that the provincial government in its previous term has raised more than one billion of trees in the prov­ince, which increased the forest cover and this was recognized and appreci­ated by international bodies.

The housing minister urged peo­ple to actively participate in the plantation drive so that to provide a safe and better environment for gen­erations to come.

Around 300 officials and other staffer of housing department par­ticipated in the plantation drive, and achieved the set target of 10,000 saplings in a single day.

Meanwhile the minister was briefed on the overall developmen­tal activities of the project. He was told that the construction work on the project has been completed while power supply work on the grid station would be initiated soon.