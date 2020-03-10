Share:

Polio in 2020

At the beginning of this year 2020, the cases of polio started increasing at high speed. Many cases were reported in January of 2020. All cases are reported from all corner of the country. Recently four cases of polio have surfaced in Sindh and KPK and also in Balochistan some of cases reported. In 2019 Twelve cases of polio were reported in Balochistan which most cases were being reported from Qilla Abdullah a bordering district of Pakistan. On the other side, in the country no any proper action for regulation of polio virus in the country. Numerous families of Balochistan are affected by polio virus, but the concerned authorities have failed to control it which has become hurdle for people of the country.

The authorities and government have to be awarded about this major issue and draw their urgent attention on this issue as well as next time people should not face more trouble in the country.

ALTAF ADAM,

Turbat.

Fate of Ehsanullah Ehsan

The brutal massacre of 150 students in APS Peshawar on December 2014 was most heinous of terrorist attacks committed in Pakistan by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of TTP. Enormity and scale of this attack on innocent young children has left scars on thousands of their kith and kin and citizens of Pakistan who wanted justice to be given. This was Pakistan’s 9-11.

Ehsanullah Ehsan was spokesman of this terrorist group which claimed responsibility of this brutality. He was involved in shooting of Malala Yousufzai in 2012. He was also involved in suicide bombing of Ahle Tashi Shias in Rawalpindi, killing of 9 foreign tourists and their guide in Gilgit-Baltistan and suicide attack near Wagah border and 2016 bombing of Easter gathering in Lahore park that killed 75 innocent citizens and injured more than 300. This was the man who was involved in twin blasts targeting peace committee volunteers in Mohmand Agency.

In 2017 he surrendered to Pakistan army and was confined to prison. It is beyond my comprehension how this man managed to escape from an army jail. If this was a security lapse, lots of head need to roll. Criminals like him do not deserve any compassion.

Lessons should have been learned which unfortunately is not visible. One fails to understand, why State should even contemplate giving concessions to men like Maulana Aziz, let alone agreeing to give him 20 kanals of land to build another seminary. What Pakistan needs are schools and colleges where affordable quality education be given in science, economics, arts, history etc.; alongwith moral science in schools, based on episodes in our Islamic history which highlights morality and ethics with tolerance for members of other faiths instead of extremism.

MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore.

Skin colour

Being Dark skin colour is not a crime. Now a days, In a country where women face a lot of problems and discrimination based on skin colour is a major one too. In Pakistan colorism is very common and people prefer light skin colour. As our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) Made this clear that there is no moral values attached with skin colour of someone. We cannot judge any body’s spirit manifestating on their expression and skin tone like it is never important that someone who has bright colour is definitely brilliant.

In our society ,beauty status and attractiveness related with fair Complex, Now that I have become an adult and understand that, it is extremely disappointing to see young girls being treated the same way. There are many women advertising other girls to apply products that whiten the skin, for example, bleaching creams and cleansing creams etc. are often recommended to lighten the skin. We live in a country where a most of a peoples are prefering to marry a bright-skinned girls and reject the dark-skinned girls and it is extremely disappointing. All that matters is perfect figure and white skin, so it is good to apply all the whitening creams available.

I think it is extremely important to create awareness among women that this is nearly of to sale products. We are all beautiful in our own ways.

MARYAM AFTAB KHAN,

Karachi.

Polio workers

It hurts me to mention that the polio workers are being killed in the various parts of the country. A week before two polio workers were gunned down in their duty in Swabi an area of KP. Not only this numerous of other attacks on them were reported from others parts of Balochistan, Sindh, and Punjab. There is a huge toll deaths of them. The previous year mean 2019 has the number of cases shot up to140. Though the polio workers put their lives at risk every few months but still we are cruel on them. Finally the government should immediately take bold steps in order to save the their lives before it is too late.

ABDUL RAUF JATHVIA,

Turbat.