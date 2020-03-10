Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has stressed on significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices instead of traditional reduction. In his tweet message here today (Monday), he said that oil prices had been reduced up to 30% at international level, now government should also reduce oil prices for people worried over price hike. He said that that this reduction should not be just nominal rather significant reduction be made in oil products prices in order to provide full relief to the people so that they could get sigh of relief.