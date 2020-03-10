Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought time to submit reply against the PML-N leader Rana Mashhud’s plea for the removal of the name from Exit Control List (ECL). The two-member bench of the Lahore High Court heard Rana’s plea as he made the DG FIA, Chairman and DG NAB Lahore as respondent. During the hearing, NAB lawyer requested for more time, the court has adjourned the hearing for March 25. Talking to media after hearing, Rana said that the action against ruling members should have been taken equally. He said the party leaders to draft strategy as soon as possible to get rid of the present government.