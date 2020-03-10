Share:

ISLAMABAD-National Disaster Risk Management Fund CEO Lt Gen (Retd) Nadeem Ahmed met Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Muhammad Hammad Azhar on Monday, where he was briefed about National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF)’s activities.

NDRMF CEO briefed the minister about the current ongoing projects for which the company has financed many implementing partners including public and non-public entities. These projects are focused on pre-disaster mitigation including installation of early warning systems, retrofitting of public buildings, flood protection walls, enhancing Rescue 1122 and strengthening capacity of community vulnerable to disasters in different provinces of Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

He was further informed about the upcoming financing by World Bank to NDRMF for Ecosystem Restoration projects focusing on afforestation, marine life and blue economy, e-vehicles, water recharge, eco-tourism, biodiversity and land degradation.

NDRMF will also finance projects related to Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean & Green Pakistan projects. The minister was apprised of NDRMF’s fund disbursement mechanism as it has efficiently and transparently provided grants related to DRR worth billions of rupees, through funding by the Asian Development Bank.