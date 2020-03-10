Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the government is not being told what treatment Mian Nawaz Sharif is getting in London and how long will it take to complete it. “It has been twenty weeks since Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan, but no one heard that he was admitted to any hospital for treatment, though we have asked him many times to come back,” he said while giving a pre-session media briefing in the Punjab Assembly on Monday. The minister said that it was due to indifferent attitude of the Ex-Prime Minister that government had been compelled to make a case for his extradition from the UK. Talking about the present Assembly session, the minister said that government had plans to make new legislation and hold pre-budget discussions.