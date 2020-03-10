Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed eventful day with legislation on four bills, demands of conducting debate on sugar and wheat crisis, absence of opposition leader and other matters.

The opposition, soon after the Question-Hour, asked the chair to form a parliamentary committee to know the reasons behind sugar and wheat crisis in the country. “It was the demand of opposition to form a parliamentary committee to expose ‘mafia’ behind wheat and sugar crisis,” asked PML-N’s parliamentary leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif.

Whereas, Minister for foreign affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the report about Sugar and Wheat crisis will be shared with the house in this week. “Parliamentary committee on sugar and wheat crisis can be formed after sharing the report with house,” he said, convincing the opposition with his argument.

OPPOSITION RAISES QUESTION ABOUT THE PRESENCE OF MINISTERS IN KOHSAR MARKET

PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal , on point of order, the federal cabinet has turned dysfunctional due to disinterest of minister. As Prime Minister pointed out presence of ministers mostly in Kohsar Market, he argued, this trend reflects the functioning of federal cabinet.

Whereas, Minister for Human Rights challenged him that Prime Minister had not used the word ‘federal cabinet’. “In PML-N’s era, only four to five cabinet meetings held in a year,” she remarked.

GOVT RAISES ABSENCE OF

OPPOSITION LEADER

Minister Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, on point of order, raised the matter about long absence of opposition leader in the national assembly Shehbaz Sharif. “When he will come back and assume his responsibility as opposition leader,” he said. The opposition and chair did not respond to the matter raised by the minister.

ALL HAJ FORMS TO TO CARRY SIGNATURES AND THUMBS

IMPRESSIONS

The house, on call-attention notice about deletion of oath of finality of Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad from Hajj forms 2020-2021, thoroughly discussed the matter. As the government assured that no attempts was made to change the form.

PML-N’s Barjees Tahir asked the reasons behind administrative reasons behind the deletion of forms most important Islamic section from Hajj form. Another Khurram Dastagir asked government to form a parliamentary committee to fix the matter once from all the forms.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor Ul Haq Qadri, responding to the concerns raised by opposition said that around 150,000 Hajj forms, submitted to the ministry till to date, had signatures and thumbs impressions on all affidavit of Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood Peace Be Upon Him).

Minister assured the house that he said he had checked all the forms, submitted by the intending pilgrim in the various banks enclosing affidavit of Finality of Prophethood.

“I had asked the officials concerned to take him in loop before making any significant change in the Hajj application form,” he said, mentioning that there was no bad intention behind the move.

He said the 14-page Hajj form had been simplified into only two parts adding one part was still containing oath of the Finality of the Prophethood. “Khatam-e-Nabuwwat was the fundamental faith in our religion,” he clarified.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed the concerns over the issue. He said faith of all the Muslims were not completed without the Finality of the Prophethood. The chair said the committee of the House would be formed as there was no compromise on the Finality of Prophethood.

RESOLUTION PASSED CONDEMNING ATTACKS ON PEACEFUL PROTESTERS

The house unanimously passed a resolution condemning the attacks of Hindu extremists on peaceful protestors in India especially New Delhi against controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

The resolution moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, condemned communal violence against Muslim.

It urged the government of Pakistan to raise this matter in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN Security Council compelling India to ensure security of Muslims and Minority, prevent Human Rights violations and take strict action against the culprits.

At the outset of proceedings, the MNAs prayed Almighty Allah to rest the souls of Muslims, martyred in India and Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces. They also offered fateha for Muslims died of Coronavirus across the globe.