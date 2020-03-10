Share:

LAHORE - OPPO has unveiled its Find X2 series – a flagship lineup of 5G devices that delivers an all-around powerful camera experience and battery life, with one of the most advanced screens in the industry.

With a customized Sony sensor IMX689, the Find X2 Pro brings users an upgraded all-around photography and video experience that transforms the way we capture life’s important moments.

In the 5G era, with the improvement of the network, users are now consuming content at a much faster rate and simultaneously have higher requirements for the content quality. Catering to these needs, Find X2 series empowers users to live their lives more efficiently on-the-go.

The device is equipped with a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen, an all-around ultra-vision-camera system, the industry’s fastest 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging technology and the most advanced 5G mobile platform—Snapdragon 865. The Find X2 Pro is also the first mobile phone to support all-pixel omnidirectional focus and up to 12bit color photo capturing.

“To deliver a holistic 5G experience to our users, OPPO is constantly innovating all aspects of our products - from screen, photography, charging, battery life, and design.

The clear, smooth, and professional display of the OPPO Find X2 series sets a new standard for flagship smartphones, bringing mobile interaction and display experience to a new level in the 5G era.” said Brian Shen, Vice President and the President of Global Marketing at OPPO.