Chief of the Air Staff Veterans’ Golf Championship-2020 was held at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf & Country Club. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said that this event reflects continued commitment of Pakistan Air Force, for the promotion of sports. He also thanked the organizers and sponsors for arranging such an excellent event for the veterans of Pakistan Air Force.

The Chief Guest awarded trophies and prizes to the winners. In the Serving Officers’ 18 holes category Group Captain Nadeem Musa, Group Captain Messam Abbas Naqvi and Air Commodore Aaqil Tahir took away the first, second and third net prizes respectively, while first, second and third gross prizes were picked up by Group Captain M Sohail Akhtar, Group Captain Abdul Basit and Air Commodore Raza Hassan. The prize for the longest drive was won by Air Commodore M Ikram ul Haq Noor, and prize for nearest to pin was won by Air Commodore Mazhar Khan.

In the Serving Officers’ 9 holes category Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad and Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Gul took away the first, second and third net prizes respectively, while first, second and third gross prizes were picked up by Air Marshal Jawad Saeed, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia. The prize for the longest drive was won by Air Vice Marshal Rizwan Riaz, and prize for nearest to pin was won by Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafique Chaudhry.

In the Sister Services and Guest category, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Younus, Mr Adeel Sheikh and Major General Yousaf Manjoka picked up the first, second and third net prizes while first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Mr Faisal Saied, Khanaj Haider Latif and Major General Aneeq-ur-Rehman respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Colonel Shoukat Abbas and nearest to pin by Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

In the Veterans’ Back 9 Holes Category, Wing Commander (Retd.) Asad M Ali, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Tahir Majeed Ranjha and Air Commodore (Retd.) Umar Sani won the first, second and third net prizes, while the prizes for first, second and third gross went to Air Marshal (Retd.) Asim Zaheer, Group Captain (Retd.) Khalid Mehmood and Wing Commander (Retd.) Barqui respectively. The longest drive was hit by Air Commodore (Retd.) Qadeer Hashmi and nearest to pin by Group Captain (Retd.) Waqas A Mohsin.

In the Veterans’ Front 9 Holes Category, Squadron Leader (Retd.) Sabir Hussain, Air Commodore (Retd.) Nadeem Sherwani and Wing Commander (Retd.) Awab Saleem won the first, second and third net prizes, while the prizes for first, second and third gross went to Wing Commander (Retd.) Umar Khan, Group Captain (Retd.) Hayat Khan Bangish and Group Captain (Retd.) Mohiuddin respectively. The longest drive was hit by Air Commodore (Retd.) Furqan and nearest to pin by Group Captain (Retd.) Kashif Mehtab.

In the Ladies’ Amateur category, Begum Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Gul, Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Begum Wing Commander Behzad picked up the first, second and third net prizes while first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Ms Sannia Osama, Ms Dania and Begum Air Vice Marshal Irfan respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Begum Air Vice Marshal Faheemullah and nearest to pin by Begum Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood.

CAS Veterans’ Golf Championship is an annual sports event, which aims at offering an opportunity to the serving PAF golfers to interact with their veteran counterparts and to promote healthy sports activities.