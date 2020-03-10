Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $389.080 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first six months of current financial year (2019-20) as compared to the corresponding period last year. This shows decrease of 2.77 percent as compared to $400.180 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year (2018-19), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of air transport witnessed nominal decrease of 0.56 percent by going down from $352.110 million last year to $350.150 million during July-December (2019-20). Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services however increased by 11.92 percent, from US $ 204.190 million to US $ 228.530 million, whereas the exports of freight services also grew by 11.13 percent, from $9.340 million to $10.380 million, in addition the export of other air transport services decreased by 19.73 percent from US $ 138.580 million during the period under review to US $111.240million last year.