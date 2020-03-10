Share:

Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui in a press release issued in Islamabad, said that Pakistan was represented at the inauguration ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and extended its felicitations.

She said at this crucial juncture in their national life, Pakistan hopes that the Afghan leaders would proceed with wisdom and foresight, eschew blame-games, resolve mutual differences, and unite in the supreme interest of their country.

The Spokesperson said signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on 29 of last month has created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan and a pathway to intra-Afghan negotiations.

She said Pakistan believes it is imperative to seize this historic moment and work together constructively for securing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan, as a shared responsibility, would continue to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process for bringing an end to the 19-year old conflict through a comprehensive and inclusive, negotiated political solution that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.