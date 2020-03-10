Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas District Development Portal "Data4Pakistan" today to provide an open and public access to poverty estimates for every district along with the development and policy indicators.

Data4Pakistan is the first initiative of its kind in the country that will also provide public access to over 120 development and policy indicators.

The portal currently has six rounds of district poverty and development data, covering the period 2004-2018.

The "Data4Pakistan" Portal, as a part of Ehsaas strategy, has been developed in collaboration with the World Bank and will be hosted on the Ehsaas website of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.