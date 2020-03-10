Share:

Rawalpindi-Kohsar Police on Monday booked 11 religious leaders and 300 to 400 other unidentified men and women for violating ban on use of loudspeaker and attacking participants of Aurat March in F-6 Sector of federal capital. However, no arrest was made so far by the investigators.

The case was registered under sections 188/341/353/186/147/149/298 of Pakistan Penal Code and 3/4 Amplifier Act.

Aurat March held in Islamabad in connection with International Women’s Day 2020 was attacked by a group of people belonging to various schools of thoughts.

According to details, Magistrate City Ghulam Murtaza Chandio lodged a complaint with PS Kohar stating he along with police force was monitoring security duty on eve of Aurat March near National Press Club when a mob comprising 300 to 400 unknown men and women led by Maulana Shabbir Ahmed Usmani, Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed, Maulana Rizwan Makki, Mufti Abdullah, Maulana Abdul Waheed Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Rashid Tohidi, Maulana Liaquat Ali Turabi, Maulana Naseer Ahmed, Maulana Asad Ullah Abbasi, Maulana Abdul Majid Hazarvi and Maulana Abdul Razaq Haidri while holding megaphones assembled on the other side of road and started chanting slogans against the organisers of Aurat March.

He added the administration tried to restrain the mob from violating section 144 and to disperse the mob. However, a group of 30 to 35 unknown men scuffled with police and also rooted out the tents placed by the organisers of Aurat March. He told police the mob also interfered into police matters and asked for filing a case against them. Police, while taking action, registered a case against accused and began investigation with no arrest so far.

A senior police officer told media that police have started investigating the case by obtaining CCTV footage and other videos recorded by media personnel and participants of the rally to arrest the persons involved in taking law into hands.