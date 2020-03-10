Share:

LAHORE - Three persons including two women were found dead in a house under mysterious circumstances in the Bhagbanpura police limits on Monday. Police shifted the bodies to the morgue for autopsy .The deceased were identified as Waqas Ali (26), Razia Bibi (40) and Mustafira Kaleem (15). Further investigation was underway,said police. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of recovery of three bodies from the house in Baghbanpura and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer. According to Handout issued here on Monday, he also issued necessary directions to arrest the criminals and provision of justice to the heirs at every cost.