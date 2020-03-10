Share:

OURPESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that tribal districts are replete with precious mineral resources and the provincial government

is working to utilize these resources for the development of these districts. He categorically stated that these resources belong to the people of the merged districts and they have the right on these resources. He assured the tribal people that all the developmental

initiatives for these areas will be taken with the consultation of the local people. He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering

at Ghalanai, District Mohmand on Monday. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan formally launched the Ihsaas

Kifalat Program in District Mohmand by giving away Ihsaas Kifalat Cards to the local. Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Federal Ministers Perviaz Khatak, Murad Saeed and Noor ul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sania Nishter were also present on this occasion.The Chief Minster said that the local governments system is being

introduced in the tribal districts

for the provision of better municipal services to the people while the Jirga system will remain

intact to resolve the minor issues of the tribal people.He said that WAPDA authorities

have already been directed to recruit local people against the non-technical positions under

the Mohmand Dam Project. He said that under the Mohmand Dam Project, various

development schemes at a cost of Rs. 4 billion are being

launched in consultation with the local people. Mahmood

Khan said that a special complaint cell has been set up in the Chief Minister Secretariat

to address the grievances of the people of merged areas and to resolve their issues in timely manner.He added that through the complaints cell the people of the area communicate their complaints

to Chief Minister Office directly. He assured that all such complaints

would be resolved within

24 hours of their filing.Mahmood Khan added that a water supply scheme for upper Mohmand will be started very soon. He further stated that a major water supply scheme for the Ghalanai headquarters from Sro Killi would also be initiated for which a consultancy firm has already been hired.The Chief Minister also announced

hundred solar tube wells, four irrigation tube wells, special packages for road infrastructure,

Upgradation of Mamad

Gut and Yaka Ghund Grid Stations and Rs. 2.00 Million Special Grant for Ghalanai Press Club District Mohmand.“All the deficiencies at District Headquarters Hospital Ghalanai will be removed on priority basis

and if required the entire hospital

will be upgraded”; the Chief Minister assured, and continued that people of District Mohmand will soon get good news regarding

the establishment of a University

Campus in Mohmand. Mahmood Khan said that a mega sports complex was being

constructed in Mohmand with the cost of Rs. 750 Million whereas sports grounds will be set up at Tehsil level in the district.