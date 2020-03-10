Share:

LAHORE - Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Monday ruled out possibility of any in-house change and midterm elections in the country. Tareen called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

Both the leaders discussed political situation of the country including Punjab and issues of mutual interests.

The PTI stalwart said the opposition parties had no any agenda and even they were not united at one platform. “Those seeing dreams of early elections to face disappointment,” he added.

Terming the progress in the formation of South Punjab Secretariat, Jahangir Tareen said PTI would insha Allah sweep upcoming general polls.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government in the leadership of PM Khan would complete its constitutional term and added that those hatching conspiracies against the government should answer to questions of their wrongdoings first.

Buzdar said past rulers only looted national exchequer and were busy in publicity only, but the PTI-led provincial government of Punjab was serving masses without any discrimination.

The CM said, his government believed in delivering rather than only raising fake slogans.

CM urges conspirators to compare tenure of looters with PTI govt

He emphasized that conspirators would remain unsuccessful and the propagandists would also face defeat. The government had remained involved in public-welfare during the last one-and-a-half years. On the contrary, the past rulers spent billions of rupees on their personal projections, he lamented. The government would burn the midnight oil to fulfill the promises as it performed and did not make false claims. The matter of Southern Punjab Secretariat would be solved amicably, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Jehangir Tareen said that most transparent government was constantly engaged in public service under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The opposition had no agenda and opposition parties were scattered due to chaos.

He further said the progress made with regard to the establishment of southern Punjab secretariat was praiseworthy.

CM directs to constitute special body for

minorities’ welfare

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to constitute a special committee to deal with the welfare of the minorities. He stated this while chairing a meeting about development projects and welfare of minorities at his office. The minority members of the provincial assembly presented their proposals.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said the government would take all minorities along and they would be given equal share for inclusive development. He pointed out that Holi and Diwali grants were being given for the first time in Punjab. Rs70 lac had been given as Holi grant to the Hindus and Rs6 crore had been allocated for minority communities, he said.

The minority empowerment package of Punjab was a worth-following step for other provinces. Under this package, Gurdwaras, Hindu temples and churches would be repaired and necessary facilities would be provided at the religious places of minority communities, he added.

The development projects would be designed after consultation with the representatives of minority communities and their problems would be resolved by the government, concluded the Chief Minister.