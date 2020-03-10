MOSCOW - Russia has been accused of hiring a network of British politicians and consultants to help advance its criminal interests and to “go after” Vladimir Putin’s enemies in London, MPs who drew up the Russia report suppressed
by Boris Johnson were told. In secret evidence submitted to parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC), the campaigner
and financier Bill Browder claimed Moscow had been able to “infiltrate” UK society by using well-paid British intermediaries. Some had “reason to know exactly what they are doing
and for whom”, Browder told the committee. Others “work unwittingly for Russian
state interests”, he said. The alleged intermediaries include politicians from both Labour and the Conservative parties, former intelligence officers and diplomats, and leading public relations firms. Collectively, they form what Browder calls a “western
buffer network”. There is no suggestion in Browder’s testimony that British citizens
broke the law. The regime
in Moscow uses these professionals to mask