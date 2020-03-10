Share:

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Ch. Waseem Akhtar said that overseas Pakistanis are asset to the nation as they are playing a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country by sending huge sum in the form of foreign exchange and investment.

He said, therefore, it is our duty to do whatever we can to give relief to them so they can invest without any fear. My doors are always open for my overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters, he added.

While listening to the complaints of Pakistani expatriates in his office on Tuesday, the Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis said that the main purpose of this commission is to provide relief to the Pakistanis living abroad.

He said that the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar who is Chairman of OPC has also given instructions and on those lines, we are improving the efficiency of the commission. District Overseas Pakistani Committees have been also made functional so overseas Pakistanis in districts can lodge their complaints which will then be referred to us and I personally monitor the performance of DOPCs on regular basis, said Vice Chairperson OPC.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab also reviews the performance of the DOPCs via video link.

Ch. Waseem Akhtar assured overseas Pakistani complainants that their complaint shall be forwarded to the concerned authority and he will personally follow up the progress.

The complainant thanked the Vice Chairperson OPC lauding the dedication and determination of Ch. Waseem Akhtar and his team.