Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy Tuesday resolved that in light of current security challenges in the region, Pakistan Navy would continue to maintain enhanced combat readiness to protect maritime frontiers.

The conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi that concluded at Naval Headquarters here, a Pakistan Navy press release here said.

Matters related to geostrategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While reviewing the deteriorating security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the forum reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of Exercise SEASPARK-2020 with utmost professionalism and commitment.

Command and Staff Conference was the decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.