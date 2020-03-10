Share:

KARACHI - Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial Minister, Mian Zahid Hussain has said that discrimination of women is a serious issue which is not limited to developing countries.

Many countries including Pakistan has done a lot to empower women but all the efforts have left much to be desired, he said.

Speaking to Third Women Law Conference as Guest of Honour, he said that the United Nations Women’s Treaty which was implemented a few decades ago was supposed to give women right to take part in their nations political and public life but that hasn’t changed much. Mian Zahid Hussain said that women are still unable to purchase their own property, they are denied right of inheritance in many societies.

The former minister noted that In Pakistan gender biases are rife; they are facing issues like sexual harassment, problems regarding education, respect, marriage rape, honour killings, wani, insecurities and injustice which has a negative impact on their mental health.

One of the most disturbing is that in parts of Pakistan and other countries, “honour killings” are still practiced. These killings can be brought on by women due to many reasons of which many are unjustified and fabricated.

He said that it is also an open secret that millions of women work as unpaid labourers in Pakistan while it is very hard for women to step into business and become successful because they are not taken seriously by government and private sector while banks avoid lending which reduces their chances of expanding their businesses.