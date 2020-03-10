Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that water is an asset and government will do anything to stop its wastage.

He stated this while chairing a meeting regarding the construction of small water reservoirs held here at CM House Lahore on Tuesday.

Secretary Irrigation gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister about the small dams. The chief minister was informed about the project of constructions of protective spurs and ponds in various cities of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that construction of small dams will protect thousands of acres of land for becoming barren. With the construction of dams and water reservoirs, the underground water level will rise besides fulfilling the needs of potable water.

He said that seven in Dera Ghazi Khan and six small dams in Rajanpur will be constructed for storage of water in hill torrents areas. Protective spurs will be constructed with the cost of Rs. 60.19 crore. Four ponds will also be constructed for the provision of potable water and for irrigation purposes in Dera Ghazi Khan. Protective spurs will be constructed at the bank of river Sindh at Gaajni, in order to provide clean drinking water to Rawalpindi. Dhodcha dam will be constructed at a cost of Rs.6 billion. Chahan dam will be constructed at a cost of Rs.1.56 billion. Construction of Mohata dam will irrigate 4500 acres of land. Whereas Papan dam completed at a cost of Rs.5.30 crore will irrigate 15000 acres of land.

The chief minister said that Mohrah Shera dam constructed at a cost of Rs.68 crore will irrigate 4000 acres land in Chakwal. Pandori dam in Jhelum constructed at a cost of Rs.95 crore will irrigate 1500 acres of land. Surah dam will be completed at the cost of Rs.91 crore. Taja Bara dam in Attock will be completed with a sum of Rs.20 crore and irrigate 300 acres of land.

Usman Buzdar further stated that Sidrayal dam will be completed at a cost of Rs.10 crore and irrigate 825 acres of land. Taman dam in Talagang will be completed at a cost Rs.1.5 billion. Ghibbar dam will be completed at the sum of 5.65 billion rupees. Completion of Project of Dharabi dam in Chakwal will irrigate 6400 acres of land. This project will be completed with the sum of Rs.34 crores.

The Punjab chief minister directed that projects of construction of the small dams should be completed as soon as possible.