ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s health is deteriorating
fast amid the government’s
persistence to prove corruption cases
against him, close aides said yesterday.PPP Vice President Sherry
Rehman claimed that the government was leaving
no stone unturned to press the PPP leadership.“Former President Zardari is seriously ill and the government is trying to put more mental
pressure on the Bhutto
family through their so-called accountability,” she told The Nation.The PPP parliamentary leader in the Senate, said the government must concentrate
on the genuine issues instead of trying to crush the opposition.PPP lawmaker Nafisa
Shah said Zardari had never absconded from court. “He needs regular
medical attention. His health is fast deteriorating,”
she told The Nation.Zardari, she said, is diagnosed
with L3,4,5 degenerative
spine and having
diabetic neuropathy.“Medical reports made by NAB doctors clearly mention that his major