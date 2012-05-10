RAWALPINDI – Like other parts of the country, Wapda Hydroelectric Labour Union has staged a demonstration against privatisation of Pepco and appointment of the chief executive from private sector on second day of their protest campaign.

The labour leaders locked the office and a protest was held outside the city circle office situated at vicinity of Marrier Hassan. They gave sit-in for four hours. Speaking on the occasion, the trade union leaders including Javed Iqbal Baluch, Muhammad Ishfaq, Khalil Ashraf, Irshad Comrade, Saboor Khan and others asked apex judiciary to take suo motu action on the sale of profit earning organisations like Wapda.

They said that it would not be tolerated that the government give the precious national assets to their blue-eyed persons on throwaway price.

They said that the government should pay heed towards getting rid of loadshedding but instead of this it is dividing WAPDA into many small companies and sell it. They said that the appointment of Chief Executive from private sector on lucrative package would put an extra burden on already cash strived Wapda. They warned the govt if there demands were not be fulfilled, they would not only lock the office permanently but also stop the supply of electricity from national grid.