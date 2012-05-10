









LAHORE - Punjab maintained supremacy on the second day of the PSB Inter Provincial Youth U-16 Girls Judo Championship here at coaching centre Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

In 48kg category, Kherul Brya (Punjab) grabbed the first slot while Rida Hanif (Islamabad) secured second. In 52kg, Pamela (Punjab) was on top, Samia of (KP) got second while Pasmeena (Balochistan) and Dil Awaiz (Islamabad) were joint third. Arooj Fatima (Punjab) got first spot in 57kg while Aruj (Islamabad) was second.

Director Sports Jalil Ahmed Chohan gave prizes to the winners and a cheque of Rs 10,000 to Mehak of Punjab on her best performance during the event.

Punjab beat Balochistan 3-0 in Boys U-14 Volleyball semi-finals at Iqbal Park Sports Complex whereas KP beat Fata 3-0.

Punjab will face KP in the final today (Thursday).