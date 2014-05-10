LAHORE - PML-N Lawyers’ Forum, Punjab chapter, on Friday filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking contempt of court proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan on the charge of violating the sanctity of the courtroom of the chief justice along with a large number of the party workers.

PML-N Lawyers Forum Punjab President Mian Sharif Zafar Joiya filed the petition through his counsel, Barrister Asjad Saeed, and submitted that courtrooms around the world were solemn places.

The petitioner submitted that the right to form or be a member of a political party was enshrined in the Constitution; but that right had also been expressly stated to be subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of sovereignty or integrity of Pakistan or public order.

He said even the right to peaceful assembly could not be extended to court premises as it would prompt a group of persons to violate public order by simply staging a sit-in inside a court and courtrooms, completely jeopardising the ability of courts to dispense justice.

He said the judiciary was an independent organ of the state and any violation of the integrity of a court was, therefore, a violation of the integrity of Pakistan.

“So no right to form or be a member of a political party extends to a person who violates the integrity of the court,” he said. The petitioner said Imran Khan and his party workers did not respect courts and intentionally spoiled their image in the eyes of the general public, which was tantamount to contempt of court. He said Imran Khan committed contempt of court and was liable to be proceeded against in contempt proceedings.

He requested the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the PTI chairman and its workers and stop them from entering courts’ premises without prior permission or order of the courts.

Meanwhile, another application was moved to the Lahore High Court against the rally of PTI to be taken out on May 11 on The Mall. Ijaz Hussain Shah advocate filed the petition and submitted that the Lahore High Court had already directed the government to stop protestors from staging protest on The Mall. He said if PTI took out a rally on The Mall, it would be violation of the court orders, he said.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the local government for implementing its orders so that there should be no hardship or problem for local traders and citizens to continue their activities.



LHC MOVED AGAINST NADRA CHIEF



A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court, challenging the appointment of Imtiaz Tajwar as the chairman National Database & Registration Authority.

Saad Rasool Advocate filed the petition stating that a serving government official cannot be appointed as the Nadra chairman. He said Imtiaz Tajwar is an additional secretary of Home Department and his appointment as the chairman Nadra is illegal and unlawful.

The petitioner said the Tajwar’s appointment is purely based on political grounds. He further said that according to Nadra laws, a person can be appointed as its chairman for 60 days and not more than 60 days, but Tajwar is stilling holding the office even after 160 days which is illegal.

The petitioner requested the court to declare the appointment of Imtiaz Tajwar as null and void, and direct the federal government for making a permanent appointment for the slot.

Separately, LHC Justice Khalid Mahmood Khan issued notice to the federal government and 64 other politicians to submit their reply on a petition seeking directions for the politicians to bring their foreign assets back in the country.

The prominent among those who were issued notices included Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PTI chairman Imran Khan, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, PPP chairman Bilwal Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafri filed the petition originally backing in 1996 against 26 politicians but later he named other politicians in his petition and thus respondents reached at 64. He alleged that politicians had transferred at least $300,000 million to foreign countries through money laundering, causing a huge loss to national exchequer.

He said these politicians had not yet submitted in the court their affidavits about the money laundering despite repeated court orders. He pleaded that Pakistan would have no need of obtaining foreign loans if assets of the politicians were brought back to pay off the loans. He requested the court to issue directions to the politicians to bring back their assets back to Pakistan.

The court will resume hearing on May 29.