KOLKATA - PCB chief Sharyar Khan was on Saturday night stopped by immigration officials at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport on his arrival from Dhaka for not entering India through approved route. Khan was however later allowed to enter the city as a "special case" following intervention by the Union Home Ministry, sources said. Although Khan has a valid visa, a Pakistani national can travel to India through one of the four routes approved by the Home Ministry--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Attari.