Literature is a form or a branch of knowledge that helps in the development of mind by creating awareness and ability to think freely. Be it fictional literature in the form of novels, or nonfictional writing and journalism, it always plays a vital role in creating conceptions and perceptions of general public. During the academic years, or after completing the education, people usually get influenced by the books, columns or analysis they are provided to read, and build their thoughts and ideologies on the basis of that.

Even the teachers or professors associated with education generally make their opinions and ideologies through the books and other written forms of literature and journalism. What one reads or what one watches defines his angle of perceiving the world. That is why books and book-reading are considered as the fundamental part of the intellectual growth and an integral part for the maturity in the collective thinking process of a society. Unfortunately literature and journalism in Pakistan has been used to spread narratives of the state and have always remained under the influence of writers and journalists from the conservative faction of the society.

Sadat Hasan Manto, a famous Urdu short stories writer, was considered as a cheap writer who used sex to promote his writings; in reality he was writing on the issues that were considered taboos in the society. Ismat Chughtai, Quratul Ain Haider, Abdullah Hussain , Intezar Hussain all were sidelined. Poets like Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Habib Jalib and Ustad Damin were considered guilty of treason. Manto specifically wrote on our hypocritical attitude and exploitation of the women and about our collective denial in admitting the basic instincts of humans. He was labeled as a cheap sex writer. Faiz was considered a USSR agent, while Habib Jalib was declared a rebel and arrested many times. The famous Punjabi poet Ustad Damin had to face a case of possessing a hand grenade because of his poetry that was questioning the dictatorship. Even the famous Urdu poet Ahmed Faraz, who was called a poet of love and fragrance, had to flee the country in order to avoid arrest. So was the case with all other authors who tried to write naturally and whose vision was different from the narrative created and spread by the state.

In contrast, people like Altaf Gohar and Qudratullah Shahab who, while serving in bureaucracy, facilitated the dictators and contributed towards a conservative and fanatic mindsets were presented as the greatest author of their times. Their books were backed on the state level, and this gave birth to the breed of writers who even in fiction writing brought the motions of religious intolerance and glorification of wars. Authors like Nasim Hijazi, Tariq Ismail Sagar and in recent times Umaira Ahmed are examples in this regard. These writers’ books are mostly based on self-imaginary past battles and glory, on the basis of religion. Umaira Ahmed, and others like her, try to portray religion as the attribute of a hero or heroine, thus spreading the message of marginalizing the minorities of the society. Even a writer like Ashfaq Ahmed used Sufism as a tool and spread the message that to kill desires is the main motive of humans and to care about life after death is the only thing one should focus on, thus contributing in creating an unproductive mindset that refuses to admit that it is natural and instrumental for humans to chase their dreams. Literature was radicalized in 1980s under the rule of Zia-ul-Haq, with the sudden Islamization of literature and journalism coming into play on the state level. Tariq Ismail Sagar and Nasim Hijazi became state patronized authors and a surge of nationalism, religious fanaticism and glorification of wars became the central topic of fiction and nonfiction.

This resulted in creating the lot of conservatives and extremist type of journalists, analysts and columnists, who instead of focusing on rationalism, creativity and the endless horizon of thinking beyond the time and space, out of the box and paradox, preferred to just write on self-loving pieces of columns and analysis. Any writer or journalist who tried to write independently, or with his or her version of the reality or ideology, was termed as a kafir or unpatriotic. The decline in creativity, the inability to highlight the real issues faced by society both in fiction and nonfiction forms, led to low standards of literature and journalism in the country. People like Orya Maqbool Jan, Haroon-Ur-Rashid, whose only source of knowledge seems to be the fictional war history of Tariq Ismail Sagar and Naseem Hijazi, occupied the driving seats in journalism and opinion-making. They have been joined by the self-proclaimed analysts like Zaid Hamid and retired Air Vice Admiral Shahid Latif, with their only objective somehow revolving around enmity against India and USA and the democracy. Likewise the new generation of Urdu fictional writers, led by Umaira Ahmed, gave birth to fiction based on marginalizing Ahmadis and other minorities, presenting woman as a decoration piece whose only aim in life is to please the men and to do so she must submit to all the violence and torture committed against her.

This hijacking of literature and journalism in fact created general acceptance in the collective behavior of society towards the violence against women, honor killing, marginalizing the minorities and living in the self-loving worship of our false created heroes, and self-created conspiracies. On the other hand, writings of Ashfaq Ahmad and Qudrutalah Shahab gave a lesson of not addressing problems objectively. They told the readers to think about all the individual and collective problems as a result of divine act, hence asking for the forgiveness from divine instead of solving the problems – how easy it is to live in a big luxurious houses enjoying all the luxuries of life, taking benefits from state and preaching the millions of people to not strive for these luxuries. This one-sided and conservative style of thinking remains dominant in literature and journalism in Pakistan. As a result every teenager growing up reading these writers, fictions or columns or watching the programs, has built a skewed image of a hero, heroine or a good man unconsciously.

According to this image, a hero should be a man having a girlfriend and saving her from the wrath of others male members and in the end he should be leaving the world activities becoming a devotee and only adhering to divine instructions – or he could convert a girl from other religion to his set of religious beliefs. A heroine should be a one-man woman, no matter how loose her lover or husband’s character. She also has to bear the character assassination by the society and has to surrender to all the violence imposed by the society – sometimes she needs to accept violence from her lover and husband as well. The nonfiction work or the current affairs columns and analysis creates the mindset that a perfect person is one who only says yes to the customs and traditions set by the society, with hatred towards neighboring countries and west. He or she would sacrifice everything in the name of jihad or nationalism. And in the case of Ashfaq Ahmed and Qudrut Ullah Shahab, an ideal person should always adhere to their defined or perceived divine Sufism by killing his needs and instinct.

So all these writers of fiction or nonfiction helped and contributed in building a society that actually lives under an unjust and exploitative social order, where violent extremism or glorifying death is normal and where instead of looking for the solutions of individual and collective problems, running from them in the name of religion is considered a highly appreciable thing. Though authors like Mohammed Hanif, Mohsin Hamid, Wajahat Masood, Haris Khalique, Raza Rumi, Iftikhar Arif and Mohsin Naqvi have made efforts on their parts to break the inertia encircling literature and journalism, there is a dire need of writers like them to counter the lifeless and uncreative fictional and nonfictional pattern of the writing. There is a saying that a mind grows on the books and literature it reads, and by producing and nurturing rotten and visionless literature and journalism we have successfully created generations incapable of thinking and a society that usually accepts violence and extremism. It is high time that the manipulation on journalism and literature be stopped and dissenting authors, poets and analysts be given space so that we can take a step towards a pluralistic and peace-loving society.