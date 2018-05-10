Share:

KARACHI - The police claimed to have apprehended at least 10 PPP and PTI workers in connection with the clash between both the parties at the Hakeem Said Ground, Gulshan-e-Iqbal over May 12 rally’s venue.

Police said that the police have so far been conducted various raids in parts of the city to arrest the political workers involved in the Monday night incident at Hakeem Said Ground. Aziz Bhatti SHO Humayun Ahmed said that the police have so far been arrested at least ten suspects, adding that the workers arrested are affiliated with both the parties while further raids were being conducted in parts of the city to arrest the remaining suspects. PTI leaders – Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Arif Alvi while PPP leaders including Waqar Mehdi and Najmi Alam among 600 to 700 workers of both the parties were named in the FIR registered by the police for the Monday’s night clash and riots at the Hakeem Said Ground. Hakeem Said Ground remained a battlefield for over an hour on Monday night after the workers of the PTI and PPP clashed each other over the May 12 rally’s venue. Several people sustained injuries when clashes erupted between workers of both parties at the Hakeem Said Ground in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Workers of both the parties developed differences over Hakeem Said Ground – the venue for May 12 public meetings announced by both PPP and PTI – and resultantly resorted to clashes. The Ground turned into a battle field as workers pelted stones at each other and also resorted to attack with sticks and iron rods. Camps of both parties were also set ablaze at the venue. Two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler were also set ablaze. The routine and commercial activities were also suspended. The situation had taken into control after the extra contingent of the police and Rangers reached the site and disperse them.

PTI’s Ali Zaidi’s two police guards were also quarter-guarded and suspended while an inquiry against them was also initiated after they were found involved in resorting firing during the clash. PTI leader Ali Zaidi also approached the court for the pre-arrest bail and the court has granted a protective bail to him till May 16. The PTI will hold rally at Sunday Bazaar ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on May 12 while the will go for the Bagh-e-Jinnah for the May 12rally.