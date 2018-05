Share:

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala on Wednesday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested three land route agents. According to an FIA spokesman, the accused were involved in human smuggling to abroad through land route. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ramazan, resident Buddhopur tehsil Daska, Gohar Yaqoob of Gharhi Awan, tehsil Hafizabad and Akhtar Ali of Kotla Anndan tehsil Pindi Bhattian. Further investigation was underway.