Lahore - Five people were wounded in two accidents in different parts of the metropolis on Wednesday, rescue workers said. A motorcyclist was wounded critically after falling from the overhead bridge in Gulberg on Wednesday. The injured was shifted to hospital by rescue workers. Police said Jahanzaib, an office boy at a private company, riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when his bike slipped and fell from the bridge. Meanwhile, four people were wounded seriously when a car smashed into a crane near Shah Noor Studio on Multan Road. The accident took place close to the site of the metro train project. The injured were shifted to hospital.