KARACHI - Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Human Rights and Special Education Rehana Laghari said that the number of special children rehabilitation centres have been increased up to 50 in all over Sindh. This she stated while addressing a press conference regarding the progress of departments on Wednesday. She said that 12 more centres are being established at taluka level in backward areas of Sindh province which will be completed soon.

Moreover, the repair and maintenance work of 21 centres in ongoing because the poor conditions of building and infrastructure of centres cause hurdles in the growth and learning of these pity angels, she said.

Rehana said that the special education department has utilised its 75% of development budget and Sindh CM ensured to increase the budget up to 20% for next financial year.

She added that the department has also updated the recruitment policy and up gradation of employees, and 65 posts have been upgraded and the scope of employees promotions have widened. Special incentives have been approved for secretariat employees of department and the summary of special allowance for the teaching staff is under consideration which will be approved by concerned authority very soon, she added.

The first Sindh government Autism centre has been established in Karachi that will start working by July 2018, after completion of the recruitment process of staff, she said.

She informed that the Braille printing press has been installed at Karachi centre by special education department. It will help to introduce and print new syllabus with latest trends and updated knowledge, she added.

About 3,000 children enrolled in different centres of special education department all over Sindh, she said and adding that several awareness campaigns projects and parent-teacher meeting have been launched to eliminate the communication gap between parents and special education staff.

She informed that Sindh government is going to pass the Bill to empowerment of disable persons and proposal to start stipend for special children is also under consideration.

Rehana said that free legal aid service is being provided by the department at Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki and Khairpur.

She said that the Human Rights Department will took lead by introducing the Human Rights Policy in province, the draft is completed and is under consideration by competent authorities and policy will launch soon.

She said that the contract employees of the department will be regularised soon.

Special Education Deputy Secretary Tipu Sultan, Additional Secretary Asif Ahmed, Administrator Muhammad Ashfaq, Director Muhammad Aslam and other officers were present.