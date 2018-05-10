Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, with the 100-share index losing another 272 points and closing 43,975 points. Traded volumes were up by 25 percent, while traded value grew by 18 percent. Cement sector eroded 73 points from index, followed by OMCs and power sector with 42 and 31 points, respectively.

Bearish sentiment is persistently weighing down investors sentiments in Pakistan equities, where market buzz is pointing out potential reduction of Pakistan’s weight in MSCI semi annual review, scheduled at May 14, 2018. However, experts believe the inclusion of China A shares may not materially impact Pakistan’s weight in this semi annual review as full inclusion of China A-shares index may take 6-9 years. Moreover, pending disputes over budgetary proposals and prevailing controversy between incumbent government and accountability board is also impacting investors’ sentiment.

Sugar stocks remained in lime light, where Sanghar Sugar Mills (SANSM), Mehran Sugar Mill (MRNS), Mirpur Khas Sugar Mill (MIRKS) and Sindh Abadgar sugar mill (SASML) closed near their upper caps.