Islamabad - Islamabad police on Wednesday conducted mock exercise after a fake SOS call was made to meet any kind of emergency situation in future. The officials from Bomb disposal squad, police commandos, Rescue-15, Operation Division, Logistic Division, Traffic Division, Pak Army, Rangers, other law enforcement agencies, National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA), CDA Fire Brigade and ambulances participated in the rehearsal.

According to details, Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Sultan Azam Temuri has prepared a comprehensive SOP in this regard. According to the police, a fake call was made that a bomb explosion has taken place in the National Library where some terrorist have entered. The senior officers of police including Inspector General of police Sultan Azam Temuri, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan and officials from Pak Army, Pak Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, NFSA and all police wings reached the spot within the timeframe described in the SOP.

They cordoned off the area and initiated the search operation. There was high alert in the entire district after this call. The checking was enhanced at all entry and exit points of the city and emergency was imposed in all hospitals of the district. A media corner was established on the spot to brief media.

The police officers were not aware that it was a fake call made for rehearsal purposes. After the mock exercise , IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri in his briefing said that the exercise was vital to prepare the forces for dealing with an emergency situation and to ensure security in the federal capital. He appreciated all the wings which responded within the given time, adding that Police commandos performed well.

IGP Islamabad appreciated Islamabad Police and other officers for reaching the spot within time and said that the flaws in the plan should be overcome.