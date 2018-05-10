Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has submitted 780 challans in courts during the last four years against hotels and restaurants found involved in selling of substandard food items along with unhygienic kitchen/premises. The courts and Food Department Islamabad also imposed a fine of Rs. 8.234 million in total, on such food outlets, serving sub-standard food.

Official sources on Wednesday said the inspection of substandard food in hotels of Islamabad is carried out by teams of ICT under Pure Food Ordinance 1960.The number of inspection of hotels and restaurants taken during the period was 4725, 288 sample were taken, 780 challans were submitted in courts, 4950 unhygienic/filthy utensil were confiscated and destroyed, 160 hotels were completely sealed due to unhygienic food, 58 First Information Reports (FIRs) and seven persons were arrested and sent to judicial lock up.

The sources said ICT Administration continued inspections of hotels/food outlets through checking teams consisting of officials/officers of Health Department, Food Department and Live stock Department under supervision of Assistant Commissioners in their area of jurisdiction. Meanwhile, in order to ensure standard and quality of milk, juices, chips, chocolates and toffees being sold in Islamabad, ICT Administration during the period examined 122 different food outlets, checked 108810 litres of milk, took 568 samples of different food items, sent 241 challans to court and sealed29 outlets.

The sources said of the total 108810 litres of milk, checked by lactometer, 74,610 litres was found sub-standard and was destroyed on spot. 32 complaints were submitted in court against owners of milk/dairy farms whereas FIRs were lodged against owners of milk suppliers in tanks/browsers who were arrested by local police.