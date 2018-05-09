Share:

FAISALABAD-A delegation of Faisalabad-based businessmen met with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad and demanded incentives for the industrialists in the federal budget.

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pledged to announce new textile package in a couple of days. He was talking to President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Shabbir Hussain Chawla and other business leaders, after attending a meeting of anomalies committee. The prime minister said that government was already trying its best to clear the pending refund claims, and that hopefully the issue would be resolved during the current month.

Regarding huge difference in the gas tariff for Punjab and other provinces, the PM said that the federal government was handicapped under 18th Amendment to facilitate them. He asked the businessmen to contact with the Punjab chief minister as he could bridge the difference in tariff with a special grant from the provincial resources.

Commenting on the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess, he said that efforts were already being made to settle down the issue without delay.

Earlier, Shabbir Hussain presented a comprehensive report on budget anomalies and demanded that genuine discrepancies be redressed and resolved in the final draft of finance bill. He especifically mentioned the widening gap between imports and exports, and said that in order to increase exports, maximum facilities be doled out to the exporters.

He also identified disparities between exporters and importers, and said that same facilities be offered to the commercial importers as they were also contributing their role in enhancing value added textile exports. He said that withholding tax on withdrawal from banks by filers be further reduced. Similarly, further tax also be trimmed in addition to eliminating Regulatory Duty on import of chemicals for textile sector, he demanded.

The meeting was held in Prime Minister House and also attended by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Mr. Haroon Rasheed, Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Mr Pervaiz Malik, FBR Chairman Tariq Mehmood Pasha and State Minister for Finance and Revenue Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan.