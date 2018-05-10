Share:

Islamabad - As many as 1076 government accommodations have been allotted to the non entitled persons in Islamabad and other stations in the country. The official sources of Ministry of Housing told APP that the government was working to vacate those accommodations from the illegal entitlements to allot them to those who were in the waiting list.

Currently 22,932 federal government employees at Islamabad and other stations were registered on the general waiting list, they added. They said the federal government was unable to allot houses to the government employees owing to shortage of over 20,000 housing units in various sectors of the capital. While the approval of summary already was sent to the Prime Minister seeking approval for the construction of new housing units for the employees, is still awaited, they added. As soon as the Ministry gets the approval, the construction will be started to meet the official accommodation shortage facilities. They said the ministry had moved the summary as not even a single government residence was constructed since 1995 due to a ban on construction of new housing units for employees. A proposal had been floated to construction multi-storied buildings along the sites of old government quarters as per availability of sufficient space there.

“Upper storeys of the buildings can be used for allotment of accommodation to eligible government employees, while the lower portion can be used for commercial purpose to generate income,” they said.