JS Bank, Danish Embassy hold musical event

KARACHI (PR): Striving to promote arts and culture, JS Bank recently joined hands with the Royal Danish Embassy to bring to Pakistan a first-of-its-kind collaboration of Eastern and Western musicians. The grand musical evening featured the famous Danish performing group, Hun Solo and renowned Pakistani band, Aaroh. The event was attended by Rolf Michael Holmboe, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Basir Shamsie, Deputy CEO JS Bank, along with corporate leaders, industrialists and key clientele of the Bank.

The event was organised around the premise of building Pakistan’s international image through the field of arts, music and literature. This effort was reflected when the entire Danish group stated that despite media perception, Pakistan is an amazing country filled with loving people and they looked forward to future performances within the country.

This celebration was the latest in a long-running series of social initiatives undertaken by JS Bank over the course of the past few years to help strengthen the cultural ethos of nation on both domestic and international platforms.

CarFirst launches quality control units

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, the leading platform for buying and selling used cars, is now launching Quality Control Units at each of its warehouses in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Hasan Malik, head of Quality Control said: "QC is critical as we ensure a CarFirst inspected vehicle makes its way to an auto dealer or end customer with complete transparency. We are fast approaching the day when customers know that CarFirst's used vehicles are of a higher standard and sell at fair rates."

A vehicle goes through a 126-point inspection at the time of purchase, and afterwards goes through yet another 99-point QC review before it reaches online auction platform for auto dealers and strategic partners.

Both times, CarFirst inspectors use On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) devices to gather the most accurate data about the exterior and mechanical condition of the vehicle before it is made available for auction to partner network.

Over 800+ nationwide partners can peruse the inspection results in as much detail as they wish before placing their bids, and can evaluate the vehicle based on its actual condition rather than sheer speculation and market trends.

Reon Energy joins hands with QICT DP World

LAHORE (PR): Reon Energy Limited has announced its latest project at QICT DP World. The 185 kW solar carport installation is one of the fastest growing trends in the photovoltaic market. The energy system will provide considerable savings in energy-costs, along with an expected reduction of 108tonnes in annual carbon-emissions.

“DP World has invested in this technology not only to conserve energy but more importantly to protect the environment in which we operate. As corporate citizens, we believe it is our responsibility to reduce carbon footprint in our daily operations and enhance the communities where we work and live,” said Junaid Zamir, CEO DP World Pakistan.

Solar carports are a wonderful opportunity for business exploring solar options without adequate roof space. “The solar carports are done in a manner to add to the aesthetics of the roof space whilst benefitting both the business and the environment. This is a noteworthy initiative by QICT’s management and employees to become a part of a change process that is so essential to us as a nation,” said Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO Reon Energy.

School of Leadership announces YLC’18

KARACHI (PR): In a grand event held the other day at a local hotel, the team of the School of Leadership announced this year’s Young Leaders Conference (YLC), marking the 17th year of the conference with the primary objective of changing lives of youngsters by connecting them with opportunities for the future.

Making the announcement at the event, Azhar Hamza, Lead Young Leaders Conference, shared the theme for this year’s pioneering youth leadership event. The Young Leaders Conference is a 6 days 5 nights event where 300 urban and rural, promising young leaders, live and learn together from the wisdom of 50 top business, social, political, art leaders and the engagement of the country’s foremost facilitators.

YLC’18 will be a fusion of innovation and inspiration which will urge the participants to look at future possibilities and will activate a sense of social responsibility through post-conference social action projects.

School of Leadership is keen to train and facilitate youth of Pakistan gathering at the platform.

Turkish delegation calls on SMIU VC

KARACHI (PR): Sindh Madressatul Islam University and Altinbas University of Turkey have agreed upon to jointly start educational exchange programs, research projects and form a forum of different universities of Pakistan and Turkey for cooperation and collaboration in various academic and research fields.

This was decided in a meeting of Turkish delegation of Altinbas University with Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, here at SMIU. The three-member Turkish delegation was led by Prof Dr Feride Severcan.

Among other members were Assistant Prof Mollaoglu and Ms. Ceren Gedikoglu, Head of Innovation and Research Projects Office of Altinbas University.

Vice Chancellor of SMIU said that a conference would be organised soon, where a forum of Pakistani and Turkish universities would be formed like Sindh Hainan Universities Forum, which was formed by SMIU and Chinese universities in May 2016. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that a leadership program will also be jointly started by SMIU and Turkish universities to help the students of both the countries to understand culture, cultural values, history and education system of both the countries. He also said that cooperation for training programs will also be extended between SMIU and Turkish universities.