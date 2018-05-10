Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police arranged a three-day course to sensitize policemen towards prevention of violence against women as well as child protection and bring a change in their attitudes for handling such matters positively.

The concluding ceremony of the course was held at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Nasir Mehmud Satti, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam and Syed Safi from ROZAN.

DIG (Headquarters) thanked ROZAN for arranging such courses for policemen. He said that Islamabad police is a role model for police forces of other provinces and there is great expectation of citizens from the Capital police. He said the initial interaction of policemen with citizens visiting police stations to register their complaints is very crucial which creates a specific image about the force.

A positive attitude of the police will help to inculcate friendly police ecology and image of the force will also improve through it.

DIG (Headquarters) said that there is a need to change the `thana culture’ and bridge the gap between police and public.

He said that improvements in police performance can be ensured through promoting friendly policing and community policing.

Syed Safi from ROZAN said that several courses have been arranged for Islamabad police to enhance their professionalism about issues of human rights. He said that better policing culture would be promoted through such courses.