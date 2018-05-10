Share:

Rawalpindi - The City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a campaign titled “We are here for your service” to create awareness among the road users about the traffic rules and safety.

In this regard, the traffic police have also observed Traffic Rules Awareness Day on Wednesday at Murree Road. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar along with CTP Education Wing distributed chocolates, sweets and pamphlets among the children and road users with slogan “Road safety is binding with awareness to traffic rules and education”.

A group of traffic wardens while standing on stop lines also displayed an eye-catching slogan “WE Are Here for Your Service” mentioned in placards. While talking to media, CTO Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar said that the purpose of launching awareness campaign was to enable the road users to obey traffic rules. He said that using mobile phones while driving can be fatal not only for drivers but also for others travelling on roads. He advised the motorcyclists to wear helmets and said all the car drivers should fasten seat belts while driving and should also avoid rash driving. “Obeying traffic rules guarantees a safe and secure journey,” he said. He further said the vehicle owners should adopt the policy of giving way to other commuters as this reduces the chances of traffic rush on roads. Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar said that the citizens should also avoid double parking alongside roads so that the other commuters could travel without any hindrance.

He said the city traffic police are striving hard to facilitate the road users and other citizens. CTO advised the citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens and avoid violating traffic rules.

On the occasion, the traffic wardens saluted the road users and students of educational institutions.