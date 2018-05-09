Share:

FAISALABAD/CHAKWAL-Four people were killed and 11 others injured in a road accident in Faisalabad while four passengers were dead and 20 others hurt in a mishap in Chakwal on Wednesday.

A passenger bus (PSA-066) was on way to Rawalpindi from Multan. Near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange, the driver of the bus fell into a gentle slumber due to which the bus collided with a tractor-trolley (BLK-221) loaded with iron rods. Resultantly, the bus of the driver Auranzaib of Mandi Shajuna, his helper and passengers Sabir and Nadir were killed on the spot. Meanwhile, 11 passengers were also injured and shifted to a hospital.

In Chakwal, four passengers died and over 20 were injured when a speedy van travelling to Syedan Shah from Chakwal overturned.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals of Chakwal for first aid. The passenger van was on its way from Chakwal to Chwa Syedan Shah. The van overturned while taking a turn. As a result, four passengers died and 20 including women and children got injuries.