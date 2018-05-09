Share:

IRELAND:- Google will ban all advertisements relating to Republic of Ireland’s forthcoming referendum on abortion, which takes place on 25 May. On Tuesday, Facebook started to block ads relating to the referendum that did not originate from advertisers inside Ireland. However, Google said all ads relating to the vote would be blocked. Google’s ads appear on millions of websites, including its video-sharing platform YouTube. “Following our update around election integrity efforts globally, we have decided to pause all ads related to the Irish referendum on the Eighth Amendment,” the company said in a statement.