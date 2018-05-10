Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated the new outdoor block and hepatitis filter clinic at Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital.

He went to physiotherapy centre and different wards and inspected the medical facilities provided to the patients. He also inquired the patients and their attendants about the healthcare facilities provided to them. They thanked the Chief Minister adding that DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib had been totally transformed as the best institution of the province.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that people have the priority-right over the resources and hospitals are being upgraded so that the poor and the rich could be equally treated in the same hospital.

On the occasion, talking to media men, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government had brought revolution in the health sector adding that this revolution would be extended to the whole Pakistan. “Change in public sector hospitals in Punjab is no less than a revolution”, he said. Best medical facilities and provision of free quality medicines have been ensured in government hospitals, he added.

He said that DHQ Hospital Nankana Sahib had been reconstructed and now it is no less than any privately run institution with regard to healthcare facilities.

He congratulated the Health Minister Kh Imran Nazir and his team for this achievement and said that modern facilities had been arranged in this hospital.

“Earlier, when I visited this hospital, there was nothing except pain and misery, he said and added that he has been happy to see best medical facilities available in this hospital today,” he said. He said that most modern hepatitis filter clinic had been established in this hospital and best cleanliness system is also provided along with latest dental surgery system. The CT scan machine is being arranged for this hospital which would be operational at the end of this month, he said.

He said that Punjab government had done away with the outdated and corrupt system of the past and no one would force the patients to arrange their CT scan from the outside.

He said that effective waste management system had been adopted for the hospitals and French made incinerators had been installed while these plants are being procured from the UK as well. Incinerators are being installed in public sector hospitals in the province to scientifically dispose of the hospital waste.

He congratulated the people over revamping of the hospitals and said that automatic beds had provided in this hospital with a cost of Rs.200,000 per bed. This was the right of ten crore people of Punjab which we had returned them back, he said.

Chief Minister said that Imran Niazi remained busy in sit-ins, lock-down and creating hurdles in the journey of development during the last five years. He wasted time of the nation and blocked the journey of prosperity to snatch away the joys of the nation.

Surprise visit to wheat

procurement centre

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to wheat procurement centre at Safdarabad. CM reached to the wheat procurement centre in an ordinary coach without any security or protocol. The administration remained unaware about this inspection, said a press release issued here.

Shehbaz Sharif inspected the wheat procurement centre, listened to the problems of the wheat growers and issued on-the-spot instructions.

He inspected the register and monitored the distribution of gunny bags. The farmers raised the slogans of “Shehbaz Sharif Zindabad, Sher Aya, Sher Aya.” Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had come here to solve the problems of the farmers adding that action would be taken over any complaint about the distribution of gunny bags. He said that no one would be allowed to usurp the rights of the farmers. He said that Punjab government had introduced a transparent system about distribution of gunny bags by utilizing the latest IT technology. Those who disturb the farmers, have no right to stay on their posts, concluded the Chief Minister.