PCA to organise Folk Finale tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Council of the Arts (PCA) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) is all set to organise the folk finale to celebrate Punjab’s folk heritage on May 11.

Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts Saman Rai said that the event would promote folk cultural heritage of Punjab. Renowned Punjabi folk artists would participate in the event to entertain the participants. The Folk Finale is aimed to promote traditional arts, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Punjab province and above all, to create a spirit of peace and unity, strengthen and re-enforce national harmony and integration through a cultural perspective. The folk finale would be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council. Punjab Council of the Arts and its all Divisional Arts Councils are working under Information, Culture & Youth Affairs Department Government of the Punjab.–APP

Man kills sister for lunch delay

RAWALPINDI: A labourer shot his sister dead because of serving him lunch with delay here at Dhoke Rajgan on Chakri Road, informed police.

The killer, who was identified as Hanif, managed to escape from the crime scene. Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station Saddar Bairooni has begun investigation into murder case.

According to police, Hanif entered his house located at Dhoke Rajgan and asked his younger sister Humaira Habib, 17, to serve him food. Hanif got annoyed with Humaira for making him wait due to a delay in preparing and serving him lunch and started quarrelling with her, the police added. Meanwhile, Habib rushed to a room from where he took out a pistol and shot his sister. “A bullet pierced into the abdomen of the victim,” said the police. Rescue 1122 was called which moved the injured girl to BBH for medical treatment. However, the injured girl died on the way due to excessive bleeding, said the police.

Sub Inspector (SI) Tariq Gondal, the Incharge of Police Chowki Ranyal, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said, a case has been registered against the accused and HIU is currently investigating the murder.–Staff Reporter