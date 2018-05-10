Share:

NAB summons CM in Saaf Pani case

The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday issued notice to Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif to appear before the investigators on June 4 in Saaf Pani Company (PSPC) case. An official said that a questionnaire had also been sent to Shehbaz. The chief minister had earlier appeared in the Ashian-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme corruption case. The chief justice had expressed serious concern over the hefty salaries and benefits packages of the company’s officials and the money being paid to foreign consultants for water projects. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on April 7 had given a day to the Punjab Saaf Pani Company chief executive officer (CEO) and the provincial government to submit the complete record, including salaries, perks and privileges of the entire staff and vehicles provided to them to perform their duties. During the proceedings, the chief justice had also asked the CEO about his salary, who had noted his compensation was Rs1.4 million per month including all perks and privileges. The chief justice had also questioned the non-utilisation of government officers for the post and wondered why taxpayers’ money was being wasted. Meanwhile, NAB another accused of M/s Munafa Network Marketing (MNM) scam when he arrived at Sialkot airport from abroad. The arrested was named as Sarwar Khan. So far 5 suspects have been arrested and the investigation is underway. NAB got 15 days physical remand of Sarwar Khan. –Staff Reporter

Expat gets Rs3.5m back

An Overseas Pakistani lady got back Rs 3.5 million, with the assistance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti informed that Sarfraz Fatima, settled in New York, USA lodged a complaint that she bought three plots in a Cooperative Housing Society of Sargodha in 2005, but she is yet to get the possession of plots. After the complaint, OPC team contacted the Cooperative Department and the administration of the said housing society and as a result of that Rs 3.5 million were paid to the expatriate lady by the said housing society as compensation. Afzaal Bhatti further said that Overseas Pakistanis can contact OPC, anytime, for redressal of their complaints.–APP

FIA arrests three for copyright violation

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Lahore Wednesday conducted a raid to check copyright violations here in Township area and arrested three persons. According to a spokesman, the team recovered pirated air conditioner and bogus logos as well. The arrested accused were identified as Ehtesham, Zeeshan and Arslan, a resident of R Block Township. Further investigation was underway.–APP