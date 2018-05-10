Share:

LAHORE - The 12th annual degree show of Kinnaird College for Women of Textile Design and Fine Art Department was held at Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday.

The show conveyed a stamp of selectiveness since students had conceptualised their works moving toward creative thoughts and conducting extensive research on their final projects.

Talking to The Nation, Fine Art Department Head Saima Jabbar said, “We have received a tremendous response. Our students have already been offered jobs from different companies. Our hard working students with an understanding of the elements of art and design explored their individual journeys into the realm of innovation and art making through out their academic period.”

She continued: “I hope Kinnaird College has left a strong impression on their personalities enabling them to be good human beings along with being accomplished designers, painters and artists.”

Kainat Mansoor’s work was all about ‘dual faced personality’, she attempted to create a paradox between metaphorically representation of dualism in personality and aura of provisions in the context of being personification.

Mayreen Ihsan’s work attempted to unravel the general perceptions of food temptation with notion of aphrodisiacs or eroticism. Exotically representation of food stimulates the urge. She incorporated visual illustration and sculpted textile art in context of human desire.

Naba Noor’s work represented the trauma of being trapped in personalized spaces, where an individual is a product of the chaos and clutter of life but alongside that also chronicles the evolution of growing out of those intimate spaces.

Hajra Amar said that I have strong appreciation and spiritual connection with the scenic and aesthetics values of the area. Therefore, I have portrayed the beauty of this region in my work with vibrant solid colours, textures and floral pattern in textile surfaces, which amalgamates techniques such as embroidery, patchwork and fabric manipulation.

Maryam Sajjad’s work revolved around the realities of Pakistani politics and chronicles responses to the ever evolving ‘game of politics’.

The exhibition will continue till 10th.