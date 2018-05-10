Share:

Karachi (PR) - Chairman KP Committee of APNS Syed Haroon Shah and Secretary General Sarmad Ali held a meeting with KP Secretary Information Qaiser Alam Khan at KP House Islamabad the other day.

The APNS office-bearers discussed issues relating to the problems faced by APNS member publications based in the KP province with special reference to the new advertising policy being finalised by KP government and the outstanding dues of member publications and advertising agencies.

The secretary information stated that the KP government was keen to address problems of the newspapers and assured that the issues raised by the APNS will be resolved in a shortest time.