LAHORE - Shoaib Malik wants to keep playing international cricket at least until 2020. The 36-year old allrounder is three matches away from tying Shahid Afridi's record as the most capped Pakistan player in T20Is and has his eyes set on the World T20 in Australia. Malik also said that the 2019 World Cup in England would be his last major 50-over tournament.

"The 2019 World Cup is my last World Cup, but I want to play in the World T20 in 2020; that is my goal for Twenty20 cricket," he said. "These are the two big goals which I'm looking at; let's see how it goes. If I'm consistently performing, then I want to play these two World Cups."

Malik was captain of Multan Sultans franchise in the recently concluded PSL. He made 224 runs for them in eight innings and also picked up three wickets. His next assignment is with the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, which runs from August to September.

Malik also made a point to remember his previous franchise, the Barbados Tridents. He played for them for five years and helped them to the title in 2014 with a match-winning half-century in the final.

"Being alone in Barbados, still you don't feel as if you're alone in Barbados. You have people around you, and I think the whole five years is something which I'm going to miss," Malik said. "But I'm sure we'll have a game in Barbados and that will cover some of my missing parts."

Malik also relished the opportunity to play in Guyana, where the pitches tend to be slow. "Guyana is more like you're playing in the subcontinent, I think," he said. "If you're playing for a new team the expectations are a lot from you. When they have seen someone that did well for a longer run the expectations are obviously high."