JACOBABAD - A 35-year-old father and his 4-year-old son were burnt to death in their house at Ranjhapur Village, in the limits of Mirpur Buriro police station on Wednesday.

According to police, a fire broke out in the house of a villager Abdul Hakeem, it was started from kitchen and engulfed the whole house. Following the information, Abdul Hakeem entered the house to rescue his son Kashif, who was sleeping in his room, but he could not succeed in saving his son who already burnt to death.

He received severe burnt injuries and shifted to nearby hospital for medical attention from where he was referred to Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana but he succumbed to his burnt injuries in the way to the hospital. Area police handed over both the bodies to their heirs after completing necessary medical formalities from Thul taluka hospital.

DEVELOPMENT

Development is only possible with education without education nation could not take the right path of development and prosperity.

This was said by Mir Fahad Jakhrani, the In-charge MNA cell, during his visit to government boys primary school Ali Sher Afridi and made announcement for solar fans on Wednesday.

Abdul Rahman Afridi, Deedar Jakhrani, Riaz Abro, Aftab Shah, Asif Bhatti briefed the school issues and sought help from Mir Fahad, however, he assured to play his role to resolve the issues.