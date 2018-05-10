Share:

KARACHI - Holding Pakistan People Party (PPP) ruling provincial government and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) local government responsible for destruction of Sindh province and especially Karachi, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) urged the people to support them in general elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter Chief and MMA newly elected Karachi President Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stated that while addressing media men at Idara noorul Haq here on Wednesday.

MMA Karachi chapter leadership including Mustaqeem Noorani, Syed Hammad Ullah Shah, Syed Amir Najeeb, Muslim Pervaiz, Abdul Wahab, Ehsan Ullah and Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Before the press briefing, MMA held a meeting to review the entire situation of the province that has forced the masses to live in a miserable condition. Various issues including water shortage, loadshedding, unavailability of transport, health, education and other facilities came under discussion. During the meeting MMA leadership condemning the incompetence of ruling government calk out a plan to initiate movement against injustice. On the occasion Idara nor ul Haq-JI‘s headquarter was declared MMA Karachi Chapter head office.

“Port city has became the den of issues and rulers ignoring problems of people were busy in looting the money, no one is present to own Karachi while the people those claim to be the stake holder of city always practiced anti-democratic policies to disturbed peace of Karachi,” said Naeem while briefing the media men.

Loadshedding in the port city is consider to be a key issue and JI‘s since long protesting against the irregularities and hooliganism of private power company-KE but despite of Prime Minister approval of constant gas supply to KE, the citizen were still facing long hours load shedding across the city, added Naeem.

Further criticising PPP and MQM, he said that both the parties during ruling era had done nothing for people but just before election were making false claims of carrying out massive development work in Sindh and Karachi. MMA has come up with a plan to bring the people out of crisis and hopefully the party would emerge as alternative political force for the resident of Karachi, Naeem asserted.

Condemning the missing of MMA Baluchistan chapter leader Ali Muhammad Abu Tarab, he said that the people those were working for the betterment of people were being victimized while party would not tolerates such act. MMA Karachi chapter would hold a protest demonstration on May 11 outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) to condemn the incident and early recovery of MMA leader.

Talking about May 12 carnage, Naeem said that so-called democratic parties on day carried out massive killing on the support and direction of former dictator General Pervaiz Musharraf.

“With which schema PPP has announced to mark the day questioned Naeem adding that PPP remained in rule but failed to arrest the culprits involved in May 12 incident”.

Party would soon announce its strategy over May 12 after consultation with decision making body, told Naeem and concluded.